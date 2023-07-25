Sign up
237 / 365
Siesta | July At The CAM
Frank Duveneck
Siesta
1886
Oil on canvas
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Views
1
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2023 1:54pm
yogiw-artmuseum
,
yogiw-flag2023
