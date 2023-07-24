Previous
Rock Pond (Close-Up) | July At The CAM by yogiw
Rock Pond (Close-Up) | July At The CAM

Helen Frankenthaler

Rock Pond
1962-63

Acrylic on canvas
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
