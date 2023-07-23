Sign up
235 / 365
The Living Room Fireplace (Close-Up) | July At The CAM
Future Retrieval (Guy Michael Davis and Katie Parker
Terence Hammonds
The Rookwood Pottery Company
The Living Room Fireplace
2013
Architectural faience, wood, gold leaf
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3536
photos
16
followers
0
following
64% complete
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
Views
1
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2023 1:41pm
yogiw-artmuseum
,
yogiw-flag2023
