The Living Room Fireplace (Close-Up) | July At The CAM by yogiw
235 / 365

The Living Room Fireplace (Close-Up) | July At The CAM

Future Retrieval (Guy Michael Davis and Katie Parker
Terence Hammonds
The Rookwood Pottery Company

The Living Room Fireplace
2013

Architectural faience, wood, gold leaf
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
