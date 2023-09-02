Sign up
276 / 365
Chimbley's Birthday
Happy birthday to our friend Chimbley who turned 73 on August 30. It was so nice celebrating with him and Dianne at Bonefish tonight. It's always fun to get free dessert. 😃
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd September 2023 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-food
