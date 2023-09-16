Previous
Next
Happy Anniversary To Us by yogiw
290 / 365

Happy Anniversary To Us

Almost 4 months later I got my new wedding band for our 40th Anniversary. After going round and round with Cartier on the Trinity band we finally decided this contemporary sapphire ring would be fun. We saw it in Martha's Vineyard on our anniversary vacay to Cape Cod so I figured it was a sign since we saw it here too. I absolutely love it.

Because it's a wide cigar band it's tight in the humidity. It reminds me of snow which is good because I really want it for winter when my other rings are too big. ❄️

Happy 40th to us!!

https://www.damiani.com/en_us/
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful! Happy anniversary!
September 18th, 2023  
Sandy Z W ace
@kchuk Thank you, Elyse.
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise