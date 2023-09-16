Happy Anniversary To Us

Almost 4 months later I got my new wedding band for our 40th Anniversary. After going round and round with Cartier on the Trinity band we finally decided this contemporary sapphire ring would be fun. We saw it in Martha's Vineyard on our anniversary vacay to Cape Cod so I figured it was a sign since we saw it here too. I absolutely love it.Because it's a wide cigar band it's tight in the humidity. It reminds me of snow which is good because I really want it for winter when my other rings are too big. ❄️Happy 40th to us!!