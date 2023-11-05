Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
341 / 365
Rose's Flower Shop
Another breakfast in Mariemont this morning, this time with Ande, Dianne and Chims. I love the Autumn wreaths in the window of Rose's Flower Shop next to the Mariemont Inn. It's so festive.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3640
photos
17
followers
0
following
93% complete
View this month »
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th November 2023 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-flowers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close