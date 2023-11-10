Previous
Next
Leaves by yogiw
346 / 365

Leaves

10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Jack, gorgeous kitty gentleman! Love to Pearl too, please!
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise