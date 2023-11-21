Previous
What's Up There, Jack? by yogiw
357 / 365

What's Up There, Jack?

Jack loves to sit in the front window and watch the birds on Kitty TV. He's mesmerized sometimes.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
100% complete

View this month

Photo Details

