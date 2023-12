Inflatables Are EVERYWHERE

Driving around looking at the Christmas lights tonight, it dawned on me, giant inflatables are all the rage. They are EVERYWHERE. And not just one or two in a yard. Complete holiday scenes with lots of lights and motion built in. I can't believe how much money people spend on these things. They aren't cheap so some must spend thousands decorating for the season. It's a crazy craze but fun to see just the same. 🎄☃️🎅🏻