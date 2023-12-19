Previous
Next
Iris ❤️s Stickers by yogiw
Photo 385

Iris ❤️s Stickers

Iris has so much fun with her stickers. Look at her cute outfit. I love that kid.

(Photo credit goes to my niece who sends me pics every day.)
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise