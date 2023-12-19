Sign up
Photo 385
Iris ❤️s Stickers
Iris has so much fun with her stickers. Look at her cute outfit. I love that kid.
(Photo credit goes to my niece who sends me pics every day.)
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
