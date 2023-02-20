Sign up
21 / 365
Caution: Ice On Wasson Way | Black & White
Taken on the Wasson Way bike trail
2024
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2024 - Year 11
19th February 2024 4:39pm
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
yogiw-flashofred
,
yogiw-wassonway
,
for2024
,
2024
