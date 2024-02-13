Previous
Next
Thinking Of You by yogiw
62 / 365

Thinking Of You

I got the cutest card in the mail today. I love it when my friend Cathee makes me cards. ❤️🍃🍂
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise