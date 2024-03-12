Previous
On My Walk To The Library by yogiw
102 / 365

On My Walk To The Library

I took advantage of the beautiful evening and walked to the library to pick up my DVD of "The Holdovers." The flowers are starting to bloom including some of the flowering trees. Spring has definitely arrived.
