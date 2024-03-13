Sign up
103 / 365
A Walk Across The Roebling Bridge
Ande and I spent the morning downtown exploring the riverfront. We walked 2.16 miles including across the Roebling Bridge to Kentucky and back. The river was really high from all the rain. A wonderful start to a gorgeous day.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3799
photos
16
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 - Year 11
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th March 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-cincylandmarks
