A Walk Across The Roebling Bridge by yogiw
A Walk Across The Roebling Bridge

Ande and I spent the morning downtown exploring the riverfront. We walked 2.16 miles including across the Roebling Bridge to Kentucky and back. The river was really high from all the rain. A wonderful start to a gorgeous day.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
