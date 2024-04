Happy Birthday to my Buddy Love 🎂

I had a dream about Bud the other night that was so real and woke up crying. 😢 Today would have been his 25th birthday — this photo was taken 20 years ago in 2004.



Bud was an April Fool’s Day kitty. So full of mischief and the best fun to have around. I miss how he used to put his paws around my neck and pull me close. He looks a lot like Jack only Bud had green eyes and Jack's eyes are yellow. Don't let anyone fool you...black cats are the best. 🐈‍⬛ ❤️