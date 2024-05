Walking In Percy Warner Park

One thing I told Meg before I came to visit was that I had to do some form of exercise everyday. No sitting around all weekend but get up and move. She took me seriously the first full day I was there taking me to Percy Warner Park off Belle Meade. After climbing what seemed like endless steps from the parking lot we walked about 3.5 miles through the woods on a paved path. It was a lovely morning. Nashville is a beautiful city.