Paradise Flycatcher

I feel like I live in a menagerie. Tortoises, fish, cats, dogs, sheep, cows and the four children 💙💙💙



The cat pictured here is Tibi. He’s completely blind. The bird is a paradise flycatcher. The picture does not convey the noise but the paradise flycatcher was trying to explain to us all that his two babies, who were trying to learn to fly, had landed in a flower pot and couldn’t get out. We eventually got the memo, many hours later and helped him put his babies back in their nest. I hope they will be ok.