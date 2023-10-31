Previous
Samala Camp by zambianlass
Samala Camp

Zambia is a beautiful country. I’ve lived and worked many places around the world but this is where my heart is. With four children I love the outdoor life we can offer them here.

Samala Camp is on the Mwaleshi River, bordering North Luangwa National Park. This river is one of the few that doesn’t attract crocodiles so it’s a great place to cool off.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
