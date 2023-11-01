Previous
Lake Bangweulu by zambianlass
Lake Bangweulu

Zambia is landlocked but what we miss in oceans we make up for in our endless supply of freshwater lakes and massive rivers.

Lake Bangweulu which means where the water meets the sky, was the venue for a half marathon. Such a beautiful part of the country and a stunning place to run.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
This is my world in Zambia. I hope you enjoy my home 🏡 🇿🇲 I’ve been on here for a long time but I’ve lost...
