Previous
3 / 365
Lake Bangweulu
Zambia is landlocked but what we miss in oceans we make up for in our endless supply of freshwater lakes and massive rivers.
Lake Bangweulu which means where the water meets the sky, was the venue for a half marathon. Such a beautiful part of the country and a stunning place to run.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
ZambianLass
@zambianlass
This is my world in Zambia. I hope you enjoy my home 🏡 🇿🇲
Tags
lake
zambia
bangweulu
