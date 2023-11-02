Previous
Meet the family - part 1 by zambianlass
4 / 365

Meet the family - part 1

This is my eldest son. When I did my first 365 project he wasn’t even born. He’s now almost ten. His furry friend is Shumba meaning Lion. He was found abandoned near our home. We instantly fell in love.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
This is my world in Zambia. I hope you enjoy my home 🏡 🇿🇲 I’ve been on here for a long time but I’ve lost...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise