New Life Beginning

Zambia has a long dry season. We have about 7 months of no rain. Everything feels so hot and dry and then suddenly, rain arrives and everything almost overnight comes alive. These are new leaves opening up on a tree. They could almost be wings on a bird.



Thanks for the lovely welcome back. I felt quite sad to loose all my photos and with it my friends but maybe it was the jolt I needed to get me to do another project again.