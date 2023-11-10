Previous
Next
Dog Walks by zambianlass
12 / 365

Dog Walks

My amazing Aunt in Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 She is 85 and this pack of dogs walk her so she uses the stroller to keep things in order 🤣
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
This is my world in Zambia. I hope you enjoy my home 🏡 🇿🇲 I’ve been on here for a long time but I’ve lost...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Your Aunt really does look amazing.
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise