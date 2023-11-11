Previous
Work Time by zambianlass
Work Time

A day with Lee in the office. We were at boarding school together many years ago so it’s really fun to now be working together again. This is us a marketing event. Lee on the left. I’m on the right.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

ZambianLass

@zambianlass
This is my world in Zambia. I hope you enjoy my home 🏡 🇿🇲
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely smiles.
November 14th, 2023  
