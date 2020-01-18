Sign up
Photo 1809
an afternoon in München
Flying from NYC to Amsterdam in duo and continuing to München alone. I was tired and it was already dark when I got there so I pretty much wasted the day by walking around and searching for an open cafe with wifi after I had lunch in Vapiano.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
