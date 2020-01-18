Previous
Next
an afternoon in München by zardz
Photo 1809

an afternoon in München

Flying from NYC to Amsterdam in duo and continuing to München alone. I was tired and it was already dark when I got there so I pretty much wasted the day by walking around and searching for an open cafe with wifi after I had lunch in Vapiano.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise