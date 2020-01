last day

We had our flight at 23h and had the whole day before us. We took a gondola to the Roosevelt island and went for a walk there along the beach where there's a great view of all of Manhattan.

Later we went walking around Wall street, had a pizza in Spiderman's pizza place and went to Red mango for the second and last time. There we actually met K's former boss, who needed a moment to remember K but seemed happy to see her then :d