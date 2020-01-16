day 5

The lazy day.

Didn't sleep well and it got really windy and cold outside so we just went for breakfast and coffee to Amazon Go that never got boring to us, a walk to Central park (and rushed out of it when it started snowing and raining for literaly three seconds) and then decided to spend the rest of the day inside - went to see Dolittle in the Regal cinema and I definately enjoyed the amazingly comfortable chairs more than the actual movie ("I'm too beautiful to die!" excluded)

We tried the impossible whopper in the evening and I felt a bit sick afterwards but maybe I just ate too much too late :x