day 4 = a day in Brooklyn

We spent most of the day on the Brooklyn side to where we got by city bikes!

We went to see a popular photo spot there, spent some time in Brooklyn park and went to K's old neighbourhood that was appearantly under the attack of gentrification - a few new -fancy- places opened up, some of them closed (like the laundry where we washed our bedbugy clothes back in 2014) and we even got inside of her old apartment building since the door was open. :D

We spent the evening in East village, eating ramen, drinking 5$ cocktails and graperita, and accidentally visiting a free stand up comedy show :D