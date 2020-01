day 3 & my first 30x30 celebration

I finally saw the amazing Highline, the abandoned railway trail that was turned into a park - I looove it when abandoned places get transformed into a publicly accessable space.

We shared a slice of the creamiest artichoke pizza, went to see a play in an improv theatre, which was an interesting experience, and in the end to a rooftop where we both had boozy hot chocolates, one of them with baileys and the other with malibu :D