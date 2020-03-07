Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1856
#4
This apartment is my least favourite one but I like its dining area.
Went to grab sth to eat with a russian guest later that day and my russian was pretteeey good.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1857
photos
3
followers
2
following
508% complete
View this month »
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DUA-L22
Taken
7th March 2020 2:07pm
