Previous
Next
on the way from the faculty by zardz
Photo 1857

on the way from the faculty

I love this part of the city and rarely come from this direction.
I was on may way from the last classes this week since they were cancelled for now because of corona.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
508% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise