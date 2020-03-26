Previous
hoarding no more by zardz
Photo 1874

hoarding no more

Went through my old school books and tried to throw away as much as possible (remembering it hurts a bit!) and found this photo and papers from 2012 (plans for our joint research in japanese). I finall threw the papers away but kept the photo :D
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

zardz

