Photo 1875
to the outside!
I finally went out to strech my legs a bit. There were quite some people outside so I went back home soon xd
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Album
365
Camera
HUAWEI GRA-L09
Taken
27th March 2020 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
