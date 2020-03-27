Previous
to the outside! by zardz
Photo 1875

to the outside!

I finally went out to strech my legs a bit. There were quite some people outside so I went back home soon xd
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
