working in times of corona by zardz
Photo 1936

working in times of corona

Wasn't as bad with the mask as I thought it'd be!
I had a bladder infection and went to the ER after work, super lame.
26th May 2020

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
530% complete

