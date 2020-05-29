Previous
meeting the new manager for coffee by zardz
Photo 1939

meeting the new manager for coffee

To talk about .. stuff. Was nice but not too usefull (beside the getting to meet eachother better).
In the evening we had a small celebration for dad's bday~
