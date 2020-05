Trip to Blejski vintgar

B. had her mom's car and we decided to go on a trip. Because of corona measures you cannot go see the waterfall in vintgar and go back but have to make a circle and walk through a meadow to come back to the parking spot. This was great because I've never been here and it had this amazing view of the valley and Bled castle + we only met 4 more people on the way, which is quite amazing for such a tourist spot!