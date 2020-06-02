Previous
online oral exam by zardz
Photo 1943

online oral exam

I wasn't really cheating, I was just afraid I'd mix some concepts :x
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
