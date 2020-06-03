Previous
finally badminton! by zardz
Photo 1944

finally badminton!

We found this cheap badminton equipment and decided to buy it and play after coming back from the store. All of it was falling apart a bit by the end of our game but it was worth it xd
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

zardz

~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
