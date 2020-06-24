Sign up
Photo 1963
first time brunching at Brunch
This cafe's been there for yeaaars and I always wanted to go. We finally did and had a really nice breakfast and coffee :D
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
1963
photos
3
followers
2
following
537% complete
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
0
365
HUAWEI GRA-L09
24th June 2020 10:54am
