Previous
Next
finally finishing CLOY by zardz
Photo 1992

finally finishing CLOY

Took us a few months to see all 16 1,5h long episodes. The drama was a bit cheesy and if it wasn't for the N:S Korea plot, I wouldn't like it that much. Loved the ending though! 💔
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise