Previous
Next
drukarka gratulacje! by zardz
Photo 1994

drukarka gratulacje!

Grandma asked me to set up her new printer and when I finished, the printer printed the instruction on how to use it in polish xd I understood it quite well though!
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise