Photo 1994
drukarka gratulacje!
Grandma asked me to set up her new printer and when I finished, the printer printed the instruction on how to use it in polish xd I understood it quite well though!
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
HUAWEI GRA-L09
Taken
23rd July 2020 12:20pm
