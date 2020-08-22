Previous
Vegafest's failures & S+J post-wedding picnic by zardz
Vegafest's failures & S+J post-wedding picnic

It all started with me breaking the glass fridge shelves and Š's quick and epic diy solutions :D
After a very hot shift on the fest we went to a wedding celebration and had a great time with the old gang ♥
Master blaster!
