disinfecting by zardz
Photo 2046

disinfecting

Coworker overheard a customer complaining about his health, suspecting it's corona. We disinfected everything the guy touched and even burned the coins (this was the fun part) and put a 5€ bill into microwave but it burned, oops.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
