Previous
Next
package from Russia by zardz
Photo 2047

package from Russia

I finally got the book I translated a few biographies for last summer!!! Out of 5 I wrote, only 2 made it into the final version but I was really excited to see them inside :D
And the envelope looks like a Weasley sent it to me haha
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise