Back to Piran 3/5

Breakfast on the terrace was a must even in the rain :D ♡
Later we actually went to the beach and wanted to swim but there was an invasion of jellyfish on every beach we went to and it was to weird for me to swim amongst them ..
24th September 2020

zardz

