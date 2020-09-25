Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2057
Back to Piran 4/5
I had a briliant idea of a trip to Koper before the afternoon storm and so we walked to Portorož and grabbed a bus there to KP. We went for a walk, thai and coffee and I really enjoyed this cute town and its glorious port.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
2059
photos
3
followers
2
following
564% complete
View this month »
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
HUAWEI GRA-L09
Taken
25th September 2020 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close