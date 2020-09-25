Previous
Back to Piran 4/5
Back to Piran 4/5

I had a briliant idea of a trip to Koper before the afternoon storm and so we walked to Portorož and grabbed a bus there to KP. We went for a walk, thai and coffee and I really enjoyed this cute town and its glorious port.
