Photo 2140
日本語のHarry finally
Thursdays and fridays are now my japanese days and I decided to finally read HP1 I bought 8 years ago in Tsukuba ..
and I made this fake picture for 365 :D
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
0
0
zardz
@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
2140
photos
Album
365
Camera
HUAWEI GRA-L09
Taken
18th December 2020 3:38pm
