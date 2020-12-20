Previous
two trespassers by zardz
Photo 2142

two trespassers

We followed a woman inside of our former block and tried all four entrances to the roof until we found the last door open! Success~ I miss this terrace 3/>
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

zardz

