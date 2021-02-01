Previous
3rd week in Berlin - book bingo finished! by zardz
Photo 2185

3rd week in Berlin - book bingo finished!

I managed to read all the books I planned to read (12/16) and got 5 bingos from it!

I brought four books with me to Berlin and then I bought a winter editioned Conan manga for winter wonderland.

It's amazing how many different genres I had to read because of this challenge and how I only read books picked up for me by B. and books that I already had at home (plus that one manga).

I drew the bingo map and filled it with titles of books I read for it. I marked the squares with pink (read in slovene), yellow (red in english), yellow - - - (read in russian) and pink - - - (read in german). It's what I do xd
I was reading HP6 in slovene but I also listened to some chapters of the english audiobook.
zardz

