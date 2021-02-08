Previous
Next
4th week in Berlin - u ain't going nowhere by zardz
Photo 2192

4th week in Berlin - u ain't going nowhere

Although I had the perfect plan for the trip back home the trains were suddenly canceled because of the heavy snow that fell during the weekend D: it hadn't been like this since 1978 appearantly
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

zardz

@zardz
~let's see all the awesome stuff I'll do in the next 365 days~
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise