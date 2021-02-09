Previous
4th week in Berlin - evening nutella banana cake by zardz
Photo 2193

4th week in Berlin - evening nutella banana cake

With trains still canceled I met with P. again and we went for a walk to Hasenheide and for a falafel :D

In the evening we made cake just because we could hehehe
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

zardz

